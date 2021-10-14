Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 151.3% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:NIQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

