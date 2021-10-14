Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:NIM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,862. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
See Also: What is a price target?
