CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 6.2%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.60. 17,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,007,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

CVAC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in CureVac by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $1,518,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CureVac by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CureVac by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

