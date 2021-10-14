Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $204.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64), with a volume of 325682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.64).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.70. The firm has a market cap of £171.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

