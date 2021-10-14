Mackay Shields LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $167.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

