Ares Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Ares Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 46.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Senior Investment were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ SUNS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.42. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

