1,131 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $788,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Clorox by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,894,000 after buying an additional 118,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,306,000 after buying an additional 63,668 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.86.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

