Secret Market Capitalization Achieves $794.32 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00009271 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $794.32 million and approximately $22.46 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00328741 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

