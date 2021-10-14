Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $228.92 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $228.92 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harmony has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00265078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00048089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00243318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00096246 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,207,968,838 coins and its circulating supply is 10,673,262,838 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.