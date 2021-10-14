Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Hits $554,821.12

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $554,821.12 and $127,933.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00070334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00122633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,259.62 or 1.00122795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.94 or 0.06592023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.