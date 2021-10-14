-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is $1.99. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENTA traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

