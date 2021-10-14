Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,881 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Fiserv worth $84,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.06. 57,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,072. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

