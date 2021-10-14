Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,051 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $75,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $76.00. 20,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

