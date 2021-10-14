Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is ($0.08). Canada Goose posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOS shares. TD Securities cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. 20,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canada Goose by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 112,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

