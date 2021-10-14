Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 39.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.8% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,615. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

