32,230 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $185,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 250,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,188. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59.

