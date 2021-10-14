Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.