Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $17.29.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.