John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Short Interest Down 61.5% in September

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:JW.B traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 262. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

