Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.98.

WCP traded up C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,556. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$7.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.85.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,488,636 shares in the company, valued at C$12,791,589.04. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,490.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

