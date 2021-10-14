TD Securities Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$53.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia to C$49.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up C$6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.09. 972,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,846. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$18.99 and a 12 month high of C$47.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.24.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.20 million. Analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

