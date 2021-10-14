Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target decreased by Raymond James to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

KEY traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.56. 484,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.82.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,082,000.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

