Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $47,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,501. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

