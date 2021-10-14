Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits Market Cap of $222,710.80

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $222,710.80 and approximately $13,888.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.16 or 0.06622474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00094884 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 101.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.