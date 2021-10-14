Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $3.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

FBC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,054,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,928,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.