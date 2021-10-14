Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO):
- 10/12/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.
- 10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.
- 10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 9/23/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
ALLO traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.00.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
