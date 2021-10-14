Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.86 Million Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology accounts for 3.2% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Kura Oncology worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 460,915 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Kura Oncology by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 389,200 shares during the period.

KURA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

KURA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 2,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,108. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

