RWWM Inc. Increases Position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Daily Journal comprises 10.9% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RWWM Inc. owned about 0.18% of Daily Journal worth $85,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 253.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Aquamarine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the second quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daily Journal stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $337.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $243.99 and a 1 year high of $416.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.92 and a 200-day moving average of $324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 286.74%.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

