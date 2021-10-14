Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GUSH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000.

NYSEARCA:GUSH traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $108.12. 9,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,411. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $115.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.