Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 1,334 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 48,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUEM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,214 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

