Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS NUSC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.24. 65,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24.

