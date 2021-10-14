-$0.11 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.19). Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.95 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 536,065 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62,370 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 234,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.78. 164,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,805. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.67.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

