RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 37,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 553,142 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 231,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 181,589 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

