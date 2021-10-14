Dusk Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.90 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $68.31 million and $25.90 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00047964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00244068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00096494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

