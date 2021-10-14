TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 127.0% in September

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. TDK has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $58.55.
TDK Company Profile
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
