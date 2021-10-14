Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $369.90

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $369.90 and last traded at $369.90, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $357.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.62.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

