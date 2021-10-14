Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Drops By 57.1%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
TNHDF stock remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Times Neighborhood has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.
About Times Neighborhood
