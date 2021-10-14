Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Drops By 57.1%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

TNHDF stock remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Times Neighborhood has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

About Times Neighborhood

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

