Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €269.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €269.43 ($316.97).

Several research firms have recently commented on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €5.16 ($6.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €193.44 ($227.58). The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €196.43 and a 200-day moving average of €212.66.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

