Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 222.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 155,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

