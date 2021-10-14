Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,458 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $42,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 106.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 405,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after buying an additional 209,682 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

FISV traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.