Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 76.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 247.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,646 shares of company stock valued at $9,989,763. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.