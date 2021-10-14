Algert Global LLC Invests $672,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 196,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,287.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 129.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 107,620 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.54. 2,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,466. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.