Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Purchases 50,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,116,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,093,200.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

Shares of PNE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.81. The company had a trading volume of 109,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,725. The stock has a market capitalization of C$273.06 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNE shares. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

