Feathercoin Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $2,276.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

