Ossiam Buys New Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ossiam bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.41. The company had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,796. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.55. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

