Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12,761.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $51.40. 144,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429,806. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68.

