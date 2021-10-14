Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE:WIT opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wipro stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.