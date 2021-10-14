Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $467.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $14.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.69. The stock had a trading volume of 53,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,517. Twilio has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,902 shares of company stock worth $60,885,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

