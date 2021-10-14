Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,745.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAUHY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,589. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93. Straumann has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $106.46.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.