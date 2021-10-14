Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $5,203,115. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $7.68 on Thursday, hitting $306.68. 19,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,781. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

