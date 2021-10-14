GQG Partners LLC Has $35.50 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 23,198.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890,750 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Banco Bradesco worth $35,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 132,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 108,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,114,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,637,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 508,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

